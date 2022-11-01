Photo Release

January 18, 2023 Lifeblood of country’s defense, security: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go says he supports the proposals to amend Republic Act No. 11709 also known as Strengthening the Professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the measure seeking to grant free legal assistance to any officer and enlisted personnel of the AFP and the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the public hearing of the National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Go said the AFP is the lifeblood of the country’s defense and security and therefore should be given legislative and moral support at all times. “We must strive to keep up with the proposals and recommendations from our military and uniformed personnel to revisit policies so that we will remain responsive to the needs of the military,” Go said. He said he filed a bill seeking to provide free legal assistance to the AFP and PNP officers because they are the frontliners against criminals, particularly against drug syndicates and terrorists. (OS Go/Senate PRIB)