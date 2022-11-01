Photo Release

January 18, 2023 Develop and revitalize PH salt industry: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar presides over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform on Senate Bill Nos. 1334 and 1450, otherwise known as the Philippine Salt Industry Development and Revitalization Act, and Senate Resolution No. 211 or the Salt Supply and Importation Wednesday, January 18, 2023. In her opening statement, Villar said the law, instead of promoting the local salt industry, became a deterrent in its development. It has neglected to develop new areas and invite new investors. In 2021, it was reported that the salt industry only produced seven percent of salt requirements and imported 93 percent or 550,000 metric tons. “The Philippines only needs a small percentage of salt for human and animal consumption but it has other non-food uses. There should be a balance between all these needs such as for the preservation of fish catch and as fertilizer for our coconut industry,” Villar stated in her bill. “We should look at the salt industry as an added income source to fishermen during the dry season and the possibility of exporting Philippine sea salt,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)