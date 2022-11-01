Photo Release

January 18, 2023 Govt imports 93% of PH salt needs: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva laments the diminishing salt industry in the country despite having one of the longest shorelines in the world that is conducive for salt production. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Villanueva said the country's salt industry is dwarfed by the salt production importation from neighboring countries with much smaller shorelines. "Unfortunately, we have not made full use of the resources that we have and the salt industry has consistently been in decline. It baffles me that the Philippines, an agricultural country with shorelines that stretches for thousands of kilometers, would import 93 percent of our total salt requirements. This is very disheartening," Villanueva said. The majority leader also expressed hope that the committee will pass his bill, Senate Bill No. 1450, otherwise known as the Salt Industry Development and Revitalization Act, to help revive the industry and support local salt businesses. "We have an enormous untapped and neglected resource that can change the lives of about 60 percent of our population who lives in coastline zones," Villanueva emphasized. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)