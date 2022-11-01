Photo Release



Sen. Bong Revilla leads inauguration of the new Sen. Ramon B. Revilla Sr. bldg. in Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. led the inauguration of the new 4-story building at Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital (STRH) in Bacoor City.

The new structure was named after the late former Senator Ramon B. Revilla Sr. in remembrance of his generosity in donating a parcel of land where he envisioned to build a medical facility that would cater not only the residents of Bacoor City but would also serve the entire province of Cavite.

Revilla was joined by Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire (third from left) in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, together with Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla (second from left), Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla (third from right) Agimat Party List Rep. Bryan Revilla (rightmost) and Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla (not in the photo)

“Tiyak na tuwang-tuwa ang Daddy, saan man siya naroon dahil hindi naisakatuparan ang layon niya sa donasyon niyang lupa at patuloy pa itong lumalago at gumaganda pati ang serbisyo”, the veteran lawmaker said.