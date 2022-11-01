Photo Release

January 18, 2023 Binay backs revival of PH salt industry: Sen. Nancy Binay places her full support in reviving the country's diminishing salt production industry to help farmers generate more income in the salt business. During the public hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Binay said she is in favor of putting the necessary reforms like reducing restrictions on producing other forms of food-grade and industrial salt, and not just iodized salt as required by Republic Act 8172 to increase overall production in the salt industry. Binay also suggested that salt businesses and cooperatives should be linked with the Philippine Coconut Authority in order to encourage coconut farmers to buy locally-produced salt for their fertilizer needs. (File photo/Senate PRIB)