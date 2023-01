Photo Release

January 19, 2023 Intramuros, Manila: Amidst on-going efforts to transform the basic education sector to make it more resilient and innovative, Senator Win Gatchalian pointed to the potential of the social media platform for continuous delivery of education especially in the face of shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic.11 Jan 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN