Photo Release

January 19, 2023 Tulfo presser: Sen. Raffy Tulfo weighs in on pressing issues in an interview with members of the media on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Before this, the lawmaker led the Committee on Energy's consultative meeting with concerned government agencies and other stakeholders on the implementation of the Fuel Marking Program under Republic Act No. 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. Tulfo called the meeting to also ask the Department of Energy and other agencies on their plans and possible solutions to oil price hikes in light of the global energy crisis. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)