Photo Release

January 19, 2023 Tolentino presents Blue Ribbon report on DepEd laptop mess: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presents Thursday, January 19, 2023 a copy of the committee report on the alleged overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the Department of Education during a press briefing to members of the media. The Senate panel in its report found that the laptops procured under the 2021 Deped Laptop for Teachers Procurement Project were overpriced by at least P979 million and recommended the filing of graft and corruption, perjury and falsification cases against former and incumbent officials of DepEd and the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management. The committee also recommended the abolition of the PS-DBM. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)