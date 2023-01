Photo Release

January 20, 2023 Intramuros, Manila : Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the strict enforcement of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627) to address the alarming incidence of bullying in the country’s schools, which is linked to poor learner performance. 11 Jan 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN