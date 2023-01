Photo Release

January 21, 2023 Pia, health advocates mark 10 years of Sin Tax: Speaking at an event marking the 10th year of the Sin Tax Law, Senator Pia S. Cayetano said the fight for health continues, especially for our children and the youth. Cayetano co-sponsored the Sin Tax Law of 2012 (RA 10351) as Senate health committee chair, and the Sin Tax Law of 2020 (RA 11467) as Senate ways and means committee chair.