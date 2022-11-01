Photo Release

January 21, 2023 Pia, health advocates mark 10 years of Sin Tax: Senator Pia S. Cayetano joins a gathering of health advocates for the 10th year of the Sin Tax Law. With her are Dra. Maricar Limpin, executive director of the FCTC Alliance Philippines or FCAP, and Dr. Yul Dorotheo, executive director, Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance or SEATCA. Cayetano co-sponsored the Sin Tax Law of 2012 (RA 10351) as Senate health committee chair, and the Sin Tax Law of 2020 (RA 11467) as Senate ways and means committee chair.