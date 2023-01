Photo Release

January 21, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian called on the Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure that the expected entry of additional 1,196 megawatts (MW) of power supply will be realized during the first half of this year to prevent power interruptions during the summer months. 12 Jan 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN