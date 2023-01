Photo Release

January 22, 2023 Pasay City: Ahead of the celebration of the International Day of Education on January 24, Senator Win Gatchalian continues to urge the government to implement learning recovery programs that will mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged lack of face-to-face classes. 5 Oct. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN