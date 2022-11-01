Photo Release

January 23, 2023 Padilla asks PAGCOR to help government vs irregularities in POGO: Sen. Robinhood Padilla appeals to officials of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to help shed light on alleged criminal activities hounding the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) industry. During the continuation of the Committee on Ways and Means hearing to evaluate the operations of POGO in the country Monday, January 23, 2023, Padilla also expressed dismay over the failure of Pagcor officials to clearly answer queries of committee members regarding several issues surrounding the operation of POGO. "I hope that your agency would be able to help our government on the POGO issue," Padilla added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)