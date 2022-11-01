Photo Release

January 23, 2023 Hontiveros honors TOWNS awardees: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros congratulates The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) 2022 awardees during the plenary session Monday, January 23, 2023 for standing strong in the face of tenacious attacks and misogyny. In her co-sponsorship speech, Hontiveros commended the awardees in the field of journalism, medicine, and science and technology as well as women environmentalists, entrepreneurs and community leaders who have served as the light during the dark times of the pandemic. “They showed us that we do not need to ask to make space at the table for women. They have claimed these spaces and they claim them for all women,” Hontiveros added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)