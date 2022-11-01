Photo Release

January 23, 2023 January is Zero Waste Month: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda opens the photo exhibit at the Senate hallway Monday, January 23, 2023 in celebration of Zero Waste Month. The photo exhibit is a collaboration of the Climate Change Commission, Oceana, Greenpeace Ecowaste Coalition and Mother Earth Foundation. January is Zero Waste Month as mandated by Presidential Proclamation No. 760, dated May 5, 2014. This is also the signing of Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000. Zero waste is an advocacy that promotes the designing and managing products and processes to avoid and eliminate the volume and toxicity of waste and materials. Legarda, facing the photo exhibit, said the pictures only show how polluted the environment is, including the country’s waters where millions of fishermen rely for their livelihood. “It’s a no-brainer that we should segregate... we should follow the law,” Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)