Photo Release

January 23, 2023 PH is most disaster-prone country in the world: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, citing a study of the World Risk Report (WRR) 2022, says the Philippines is now the country with the highest disaster risk in the world due to its exposure and vulnerability to disasters and calamities. During Monday’s plenary session January 23, 2023, Legarda said the WRR 2022 assessed the level of exposure, susceptibility, and lack of coping and adaptive capacities of countries from disaster and climate risks and hazards and the Philippines came out as the most vulnerable. “Our work in this battle against climate change, considered the greatest existential threat to all of humanity, continues. It is inextricably linked to the biodiversity crisis and there is no time to lose…I want all of us—as legislators who pass laws, conduct oversight, and allocate budget—to embrace the critical role we play in this global climate emergency,” Legarda said in her privilege speech. “Our work in the Senate in this 19th Congress will be a testament to our commitment in improving the lives of every Filipino and safeguarding our nation’s future in light of the growing challenges amid this climate crisis,” she added. “The people have placed their utmost trust and confidence in all of us. Let’s not waste this opportunity to do good, to do what is right, and in all our endeavors imagine a different future past this twin crisis of climate and biodiversity collapse,” Legarda stressed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)