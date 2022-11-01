Photo Release

January 23, 2023 A woman's voice is essential: Sen. Nancy Binay co-sponsors on Monday, January 23, 2023, a resolution commending The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) 2022 awardees. During the plenary session, Binay recognized each of the 10 TOWNS awardees and their significant contributions to their respective fields. "Each of these women are leaders in their own right and it only shows that in every sphere of influence, a woman's voice is essential," Binay noted in her co-sponsorship speech. "They are an inspiration to fellow women and young girls, showing us that it is possible to excel despite adversities and hardships," Binay said. (Senate PRIB photos)