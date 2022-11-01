Photo Release

January 23, 2023 SP Zubiri opens first session for 2023: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri welcomes colleagues during the first plenary session Monday, January 23, 2023, after a Christmas break. Zubiri lauds the senators' hard work during the holiday. He cited Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, who spearheaded the investigation on the surge in the prices of onion and crisis in table salt. The Senate leader also cited the “masterful handling” of Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, of the NAIA air navigation system crash investigation. The Blue Ribbon Committee, led by Sen. Francis Tolentino, also released its report on the overpriced laptops procured by the Department of Education during the break, he said. Zubiri further cited the hearing conducted by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda of the Committee on Culture and the Arts, Sen. Raffy Tulfo of the Committee on Migrant Workers, and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada of the Committee on National Defense. “So I believe that as we restart our plenary business, we return here refreshed and raring to do our work, committed to make the first quarter of this year a productive one. I think this should be our collective New Year’s resolution, to craft measures not for the sake of improving our scoreboard of laws but improving the lives of our people,” Zubiri said. (Senate PRIB photos)