Photo Release

January 23, 2023 More funds from private corporations: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says private corporations should be encouraged to allocate more funds for climate change initiatives to achieve a net zero or carbon neutral emission in the country. “We keep on hammering or nudging the national government, the executive branch in particular, to allocate more funds for climate change initiatives but we are overlooking the budget allocated by private corporations,” Tolentino said during the plenary session Monday, January 23, 2023. Tolentino was reacting to a privilege speech delivered by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on the State of Climate Action. He cited a survey which showed that while Asia Pacific countries out-performed their global peers in reducing carbon intensity in 2021, the Philippines was not included in the list. “There is really a need for collaborative actions between the government, business and investors to continue this drive to achieve this net zero or carbon neutral emission targets,” Tolentino stressed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)