Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Long-term PH development plan needed: Sen. Nancy Binay calls on the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to craft a long-term Philippine Development Plan (PDP) that would nurture the growing labor force in the country. The PDP, presented by NEDA at the beginning of each administration, is a medium-term plan for deep economic and social transformation to reinvigorate job creation and accelerate poverty reduction. During the hybrid hearing held by the Economic Affairs Subcommittee Tuesday, January 24, 2023 on Senate Bill No. 129 or the National Employment Recovery Strategy, Binay pointed out that improving the country’s labor force and making them more competitive would take more than years of planning. “Six years is too short. I think that’s where the problem comes from because the timeline that we’ve set for planning is too short,” Binay said in Filipino. ( Voltaire Domingo / Senate PRIB)