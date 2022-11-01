Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Integrate infrastructure with long-term labor plans: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito urges concerned agencies to consider ongoing and future government infrastructure projects in crafting long-term plans for jobs recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the public hearing Tuesday, January 24, 2023 of the Economic Affairs Subcommittee on the proposed institutionalization of the National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS), Ejercito noted the impact of infrastructure development to job creation and economic growth. He cited for instance the ongoing railway projects, which, he said, could spread out development throughout the country. "Once we finish all of these, we will create growth development areas, growth nodes in every province," Ejercito said. Meanwhile, Ejercito called on agencies to look at and prioritize industries that emerged post-pandemic in crafting the NERS. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)