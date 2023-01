Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Privilege speech on the COVID-19 state of calamity: In a privilege speech on moving forward, following the non-extension of the COVID-19 state of calamity, Senator Pia S. Cayetano urged fellow senators to be "vigilant, decisive, and responsive" in passing the necessary legislation to ensure that the country has learned its lessons from COVID-19, and will be better prepared for future pandemics and health emergencies.