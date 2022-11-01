Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Ensure that justice is served: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada calls on the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs and other concerned government agencies to make sure that justice is served and the perpetrator responsible for the murder of 35-year-old overseas Filipina worker Jullebee Ranara in Kuwait is punished. Estrada lamented that despite the existence of an agreement between the Philippine government and the state of Kuwait on additional safeguards for Filipino migrant workers, the two governments still failed to protect Ranara, who was reportedly raped, beaten, ran over and burned by the son of her employer. “Mr. President, we urge both governments to apply the fullest extent of the law to ensure that justice is served and that the perpetrator is held to account,” Estrada said in a privilege speech Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)