Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Better prepared for future pandemics: Sen. Pia Cayetano in her speech Tuesday, January 24, 2023, urges colleagues to be "vigilant, decisive, and responsive" in passing the necessary legislation to ensure that the country has learned its lessons from COVID-19, and will be better prepared for future pandemics and health emergencies. Cayetano made the appeal after the country’s COVID-19 State of Calamity lapsed on December 31, 2022, and with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressing his hesitancy to extend it despite the appeal of the Department of Health. The pandemic may have ended but the virus is still there, the senator said. “So we still have to have actions in place. We still have to have that response available so that the most vulnerable in our country, the elderly, the PWDs (persons with disabilities), those with comorbidities, are protected. And our health workers are also protected and given due recognition for the work that they have to suddenly do in case something happens,” Cayetano said in a privilege speech. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)