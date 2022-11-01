Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Another life wasted: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. condemns in the "strongest terms" Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the merciless killing of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara in Kuwait. Joining his colleagues in calling for justice for Ranara, Revilla noted that the 35-year-old domestic helper was only one of the several OFWs who fell victims to abusive employers in Kuwait. "How many more times do our countrymen have to suffer in Kuwait, again? How many more lives should be wasted?" Revillla lamented ni Filipino. "Those responsible should be held accountable," he added, vowing to stand for the OFWs. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)