Photo Release

January 24, 2023 COVID-19 pandemic not yet over: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her concern on the country’s vaccine procurement and health care workers’ benefits following the lapse of the COVID-19 State of Calamity on December 31, 2022. During the plenary session Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Hontiveros backed the call of Sen. Pia Cayetano for a review of the possible effects of the lapsing of the State of Calamity even if the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. “As far as we are concerned, the COVID-19 pandemic has not been downgraded and the public health emergency still exists,” Hontiveros pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)