January 24, 2023 Protection of OFWs urged: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo expresses alarm over the death of Jullebee Ranara, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Kuwait. He said the death of another hero should never be taken lightly as it may happen again to other OFWs. During Tuesday’s plenary session January 24, 2023, Tulfo said the government needs to ensure that the OFWs are protected while working abroad. In 2022, he said, there were 69,145 new hires and 31,078 rehires in Kuwait. “We owe to our more than 100,000 OFWs the protection that we promised when we allowed them to go abroad for the sake of their families,” Tulfo said. “I commend the efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for their support and immediate action regarding the case of Ranara and for looking into the needs of her family,” Tulfo added. According to Tulfo, he was informed that the OWWA will give to Ranara’s family a guaranteed financial aid of P220,000.00 and an additional P800,000.00 from the life insurance provided by the agency. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)