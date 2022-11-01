Photo Release

January 24, 2023 ‘It is not part of Muslim faith’: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expresses his sympathy and condolences to the family of 35-year-old overseas Filipina worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara, who was reportedly raped, beaten, ran over and burned by the son of her employer in Kuwait. Padilla, in his manifestation on Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada’s privilege speech Tuesday, January 24, 2023, called on all concerned agencies to ensure that justice is served and the killer is punished. The senator also stressed that what happened to Ranara is a violation of the teachings of Islam. “I am pleading, knocking on the doors of our countrymen to emphasize that what happened to our OFW hero was never the work of a Muslim. This is not part of our faith. This is a blatant violation of the teachings of Islam,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)