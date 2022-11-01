Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Zubiri supports ratification of intl standard to protect OFWs from violence & harassment: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, calls for the ratification and pledges his vote for the concurrence to the ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 190, the first international treaty to recognize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, if and when it is transmitted to the Senate. Zubiri advised the Secretariat to inform the concerned agencies through the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) to speed up the transmission of important ratified treaties for the Senate’s concurrence, including the ILO Convention No. 190 once ratified. The privilege speech on the tragic murder of Jullebee Ranara, a 35-year-old OFW based in Kuwait, was referred to the Committees of Migrant Workers and Foreign Affairs so that they can investigate the incident further and ask relevant government agencies on what they have done to prevent such tragedies from happening to country’s OFWs. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)