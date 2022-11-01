Photo Release

January 25, 2023 Hotline for OFWs pushed: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda suggests that emergency hotlines and personnel from the Philippine government be deployed in all areas or cities where there are overseas Filipino workers. During Tuesday’s plenary session January 24, 2023, Legarda cited the importance and crucial role of having government offices in key cities or areas where there are records of abuses and maltreatments against the OFWs. “I want every jurisdiction where there are Filipinos who serve as domestic helpers, who are sometimes prone to be victims of psychologically ill employers to have a place, a number to call, a place to run to at any one time they fear for their lives,” Legarda said. “I don't think it would take millions of augmentation in the budget,” she added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)