Photo Release

January 25, 2023 Benefits for public school teachers: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. presides over Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation January 25, 2023 on several bills that aim “to provide additional benefits and incentives to our public school teachers – the largest group among our civil servants.” Discussed were the Teaching Supplies Allowance Act filed by Revilla, Senators Sonny Angara, Jinggoy Estrada and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva; Additional Benefits for Teaching and Non-Teaching Personnel in Public Basic Education by Villanueva; and Additional Benefits and Privileges for Public School Teachers that will amend Republic Act No. 4670 or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers authored by Revilla. “The lasting impact of our teachers in the lives and future of our children cannot be overemphasized. With their guidance, the wisdom of our children began to emerge. It is only fitting that we focus on the needs of our teachers, because focusing enough attention on their well-being also means high esteem for the young people they shape and the future we look forward to," Revilla said in mixed Filipino and English. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)