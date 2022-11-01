Photo Release

January 25, 2023 Dela Rosa resumes hearing on mandatory ROTC: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Higher Education, Technical, and Vocational Education Sub-committee Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on proposals seeking to make Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory. Dela Rosa said the committee wants to focus on various areas of the proposals including the coverage, curriculum, registration and incentives. “As the Chair of this Sub-committee, I am again looking forward to everyone’s positions, comments, and suggestions on the bills to be considered, so that this sub-committee may create a consolidated bill that will make this nation great as we invest in our youth through the reinstitution of the ROTC Program,” Dela Rosa said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)