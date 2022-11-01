Photo Release

January 25, 2023 Ejercito supports revival of ROTC: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito credits his experiences as a young cadet in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program that developed him to the kind of person that he is today. During the public hearing of the Subcommittee on the "Revitalized Reserve Officers Training Corps Act" of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Ejercito reiterated his full support to reinstate the ROTC program in tertiary schools in the Philippines to instill patriotism, discipline and respect for authorities to the Filipino youth. "I am a proud ROTC graduate. I did not apply for exemption even when it was available. I went through the rigorous training. Instead of hanging out on those Fridays and Saturdays, I endured the heat of the sun and learned much from the ROTC. I'm proud to say that it has helped hone me to the person I am today," Ejercito said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)