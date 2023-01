Photo Release

January 27, 2023 Pasay City: Majority of Filipinos believe that the presence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the Philippines is harmful to the country, said Senator Win Gatchalian, citing a survey conducted by Pulse Asia from November 27 to December 1 last year. 23 Jan 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN