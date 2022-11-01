Photo Release



UP confers Senator Mark Villar with Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa: The University of the Philippines has conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree to Senator Mark A. Villar on Friday, 27 January 2023 for his valuable contribution to the country and to the UP community.

The ceremony was attended by members of the UP Board of Regents, officials of the UP College of Law and UP System, DPWH officials, and Senator Mark Villar’s family — Former Senate President Manny Villar, Senator Cynthia Villar, Congresswoman Camille Villar, and Paolo Villar. His wife Atty Emmeline Aglipay Villar and daughter Emma Therese Villar were witnesses to the conferment.