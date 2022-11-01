Photo Release

January 29, 2023 PH should keep a database of sex offenders: To monitor and track sex offenders in the community, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files Senate Bill 1291 proposing the establishment of a national database of sex offenders, a piece of easily available and accessible information to local law enforcement agencies and their foreign counterparts. Under the proposed “National Sex Offender Registry Act,” the National Sex Offender Registry Database will be set up and handled by the Department of Justice (DOJ). It shall contain the names and other pertinent details of sex offenders who reside or travel to the country and will be available and accessible to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and concerned law enforcement agencies. It can be shared between countries and respective law enforcement agencies if deemed necessary for the proper registration and identification of sex offenders. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)