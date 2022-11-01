Photo Release

January 30, 2023 Senate, Comelec sign MOU: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Erwin Garcia sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote the Register Anywhere Project (RAP), an effort to improve voter registration experience and to carry out a system of voter registration which is inclusive, participatory, and accessible to Filipino voters. In a simple ceremony Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Zubiri thanked the Comelec and expressed his support to the agency’s RAP program. “This is a fantastic way of bringing the registration closer to the people…It will be a comfortable experience for the Filipino voters, I think that’s the most important. I congratulate the Comelec from the bottom of our hearts for a job well done, for thinking out of the box, and making this happen,” Zubiri said. “You have the support of the Senate in this endeavor,” he added. RAP seeks to provide a venue for voters to register or modify their existing registration without visiting the Comelec office in their city or municipality. Present in the event are (from left to right) Senate Secretary Renato N. Bantug Jr., Zubiri, Garcia, and Commissioner Rey E. Bulay. Standing behind are Comelec Commissioners Ernesto Maceda Jr., Socorro Inting, Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Nancy Binay, and Robinhood Padilla. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)