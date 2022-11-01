Photo Release

January 30, 2023 Jinggoy resumes hearing on scheme against Landmark store cashiers: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over Monday, January 30, 2023, the continuation of the public hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on the supposed scheme against cashiers of Landbank store which Sen. Raffy Tulfo exposed in a privilege speech on November 22, 2022. “We intend to shed light and find a solution to their (cashiers') problem,” Estrada said. The panel also discussed Senate Bill No. 1333 or the Enterprise Productivity Act which seeks to promote inclusive and sustainable work productivity programs. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)