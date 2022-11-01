Photo Release

January 30, 2023 Landmark officers grilled: Sen. Raffy Tulfo grills officers of the Landmark Store Monday, January 30, 2023 for allegedly pressuring and accusing several of their cashiers of stealing money. During the continuation of the inquiry, the senator also questioned the department store’s accounting/auditing system, which he said, resulted in the unfair deduction of the employees’ salaries. The inquiry is being conducted in connection with Sen. Tulfo's speech he delivered last November 22, 2022 deploring the "scheme against cashiers of Landmark Store." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)