Photo Release

January 30, 2023 More opportunities for Carmona: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito thanks colleagues Monday, January 30, 2023 for supporting the approval of House Bill No. 3968 or the Act Converting the Municipality of Carmona in the Province of Cavite into a Component City to be Known as the City of Carmona on third and final reading. According to Ejercito, Carmona has all the characteristics of cities but does not enjoy their privileges despite being one of the most prosperous municipalities in the country. “This bill embodies the hard work, dreams and aspirations of the people of Carmona. The passage of the bill will pave more opportunities for its people and more investment for its local government,” Ejercito said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)