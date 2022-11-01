Photo Release

January 30, 2023 Revilla thanks colleagues for Carmona cityhood: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses gratitude to his colleagues for the passage on third and final reading House Bill No. (HBN) 3968, which seeks to convert the municipality of Carmona into a component city. Revilla said he considered the passage of HBN 3968 as a huge honor for him and his fellow citizens of Cavite province. “As we continue to contribute to the country with our vibrant economy, we will continue to spread our roots for the enrichment not only of our humble province but the entire nation,” Revilla said Monday, January 30, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)