Photo Release

January 31, 2023 Tulfo supports Basic Educ Mental Health Bill: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo urges his fellow senators to support Senate Bill No. (SBN) 379, otherwise known as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act authored by Sen. Win Gatchalian. “We cannot afford to neglect the mental health needs of our children. I urge my colleagues to support this bill,” Tulfo said. During Tuesday’s public hearing, January 31, 2023, of the Committee on Basic Education, Tulfo commended the efforts of the committee in addressing the issues of mental health especially the mental health of the youth. “Without any doubt, the importance of mental health cannot be overstated especially in the education sector. The youth, who make up the majority of the student population, are particularly vulnerable to mental health issues,” Tulfo pointed out. “It is our duty to ensure that they are provided with the necessary support and services to address their mental health needs,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)