Photo Release

January 31, 2023 Dela Rosa reopens hearing on kidnapping incidents: Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Chairperson Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over the reopening of a public hearing on the reported kidnapping incidents in the country as disclosed by Sen. Grace Poe in a privilege speech delivered on December 14, 2022. The Senate panel had adjourned its investigation into the alleged rising number of kidnapping cases victimizing mostly Chinese and members of the Filipino-Chinese community. In the course of its investigation, the committee found that there was no surge in kidnappings and disappearances in the country from January to September 2022. However, some of the incidents that allegedly happened in the country were not officially reported to the proper authorities. “We are looking forward to a fruitful discussion in order to guarantee and maintain the peace and order in the country,” Dela Rosa said in his opening remarks Tuesday, January 31, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)