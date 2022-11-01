Photo Release



Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Chairman Bato Dela Rosa to the PNP AKG and CIDG: "Gamitin ninyo iyong abilidad ninyo sa pag-imbestiga with the very limited information and lacking cooperation coming from the victim. Ang ating habol naman dito talaga is mapapanagot iyong mga tao na iyan para ma-supply-an natin ng information ang PAGCOR para puntahan ang Brickhartz o close shop kayo—Immigration, masasamang tao ito, undesirable alien. Pauwiin ninyo kung saan sila nanggaling para maging peaceful ang Pilipinas. Ganoon dapat. So, PAGCOR, Bureau of Immigration, ay nagre-rely sa investigation ninyo—AKG, CIDG."

(Photos from the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing on the Kidnappings, Abductions, Disappearances and Recent Spate of Crimes in the Country on January 31, 2023)