Photo Release

February 1, 2023 Maharlika Investment Fund Bill reaches the Senate: The Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies chaired by Sen. Mark A. Villar opens the public hearing on twin measures seeking to establish a sovereign wealth fund Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The Maharlika Investment Fund Bill filed by Sen. Villar is one of the priority measures of the Marcos Administration to ensure that the country will attain economic transformation, growth and sustainability. “The bill seeks to create the Maharlika Investment Fund which will be used to invest in programs and projects which may help generate income and in attaining the government's economic plans… in this hearing we will be focusing on the objective, necessity and the benefits of the Maharlika Investment Fund,” Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)