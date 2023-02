Photo Release

February 1, 2023 CA OKs DTI chief's appointment: Members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) led by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri pose for a photo with Trade Sec. Alfredo Pascual following their plenary session Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The CA confirmed Pascual's appointment to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)