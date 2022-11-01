Photo Release

February 1, 2023 World Hijab Day: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla leads the commemoration of "World Hijab Day" at the Senate on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. During the plenary session, Padilla said the observance of World Hijab Day not only recognizes the rights of Muslim women who wear the hijab, but also promotes cultural understanding and empathy. "A hijab is not only a piece of clothing. This represents freedom -- freedom to express honor, modesty and belief. Wearing a hijab is a right," Padilla said in Filipino. The Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs chairperson earlier sponsored Senate Bill No. 1410, which proposes to declare February 1 of every year as "National Hijab Day" in the Philippines. The bill is pending approval in the Upper Chamber. Joining Padilla in the event were Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Senators Risa Hontiveros, Cynthia Villar, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, and Mark Villar, as well as Maguindanao and Cotabato City 1st District Rep. Bai Dimple Mastura, who authored the counterpart bill in the House of Representatives calling for a "National Hijab Day." (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)