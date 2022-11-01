Photo Release

February 1, 2023 Zubiri asks DTI’s plan on price hikes: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairperson Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the Committee on Trade and Industry meeting on the ad interim appointment of Sec. Alfredo Pascual of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Wednesday, February 1, 2023, expresses concern about what seems to be a “pattern” in price increases of basic commodities like onions, eggs and garlic. Zubiri asked Pascual how he would address the issue. “Let me ask you Mr. Secretary what are your plans because pricing is in your mandate. Will you be setting up a task force? Will you be getting into this right away? Will you have your people look into this and file cases also for price manipulation?” Zubiri asked. In response, Pascual told the committee that they already had an arrangement with the Department of Agriculture wherein the agency will be focusing on farm productivity while the DTI will be in charge of price monitoring as well as enforcement of laws that will address the problem on price and supply of goods. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)