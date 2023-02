Photo Release



Oriental Mindoro: Senator Risa Hontiveros headed to the town of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro to provide relief to the residents and farmers who have been struggling to cope with the losses brought by the recent flooding.

Hontiveros held a dialogue with the farmers of Naujan last Thursday, where the local government declared a state of calamity. She said the farmers were so 'eager' to be heard that they had crossed floods to consult with the senator about their issues.